Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Trading Down 2.7% After Insider Selling

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $61.09 and last traded at $61.17. 1,414,965 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 3,271,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.85.

Specifically, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $238,719.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,775,671.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $297,215.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $238,719.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,775,671.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,646 shares of company stock worth $6,485,518. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 4.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of -0.01.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.37%. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 613.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 529,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,980,000 after buying an additional 454,923 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,100,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 549.3% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 27.3% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.