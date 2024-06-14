McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Trading Down 1.9% Following Insider Selling

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $575.02 and last traded at $580.00. 173,190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 706,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $591.29.
Specifically, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total value of $282,980.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total value of $282,980.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,814 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,649. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.47.
McKesson Stock Up 1.1 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $550.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.04. The stock has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.47.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.08%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than McKesson
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.