McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Trading Down 1.9% Following Insider Selling

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $575.02 and last traded at $580.00. 173,190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 706,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $591.29.

Specifically, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total value of $282,980.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total value of $282,980.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,814 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,649. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.47.

McKesson Stock Up 1.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $550.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.04. The stock has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.47.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.