Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $101.02, but opened at $97.70. Oxford Industries shares last traded at $96.86, with a volume of 94,898 shares traded.

The textile maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.81 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on OXM. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $3,524,955.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth about $990,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.9% during the first quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 6,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth about $209,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

