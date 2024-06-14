Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $31.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.39, but opened at $9.73. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Scholar Rock shares last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 10,817 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 1.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 138,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 11.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 4.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

