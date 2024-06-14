MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $160.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. MKS Instruments traded as high as $137.64 and last traded at $137.32, with a volume of 178240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $35,587.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,426.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,672,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,498,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,853,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $593,136,000 after acquiring an additional 187,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 591.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,910,000 after acquiring an additional 74,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 48.24%. The company had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.30%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

