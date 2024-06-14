Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $88.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Western Digital traded as high as $79.02 and last traded at $78.62, with a volume of 598099 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.52.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WDC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,626,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,626,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,604.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,221,513 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,516 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 11.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth $289,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,096 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 63,319 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.73 and a 200 day moving average of $61.89.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

