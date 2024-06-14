Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $82.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $54.40 and last traded at $54.27, with a volume of 49064 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.31.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.
The firm has a market cap of $565.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.57.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.26. On average, research analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -5.86 EPS for the current year.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.
