Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $82.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $54.40 and last traded at $54.27, with a volume of 49064 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.31.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 185.5% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 559,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,946,000 after purchasing an additional 363,372 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $13,363,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $10,181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 257,808 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,554,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $565.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.57.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.26. On average, research analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -5.86 EPS for the current year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

