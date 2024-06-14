AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 102.4% from the May 15th total of 592,900 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdTheorent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Circumference Group LLC bought a new stake in AdTheorent during the fourth quarter worth about $516,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdTheorent by 147.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 256,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 152,788 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdTheorent by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Caz Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of AdTheorent by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 1,676,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdTheorent in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 37.66% of the company’s stock.

Get AdTheorent alerts:

AdTheorent Price Performance

ADTH opened at $3.20 on Friday. AdTheorent has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AdTheorent ( NASDAQ:ADTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). AdTheorent had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $34.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AdTheorent will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADTH shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of AdTheorent from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

View Our Latest Report on AdTheorent

AdTheorent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AdTheorent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdTheorent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.