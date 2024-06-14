GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB) Short Interest Up 91.5% in May

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, an increase of 91.5% from the May 15th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Stock Performance
AAPB opened at $26.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.15. GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $30.16.
About GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF
