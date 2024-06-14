GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB) Short Interest Up 91.5% in May

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, an increase of 91.5% from the May 15th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Stock Performance

AAPB opened at $26.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.15. GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $30.16.

About GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.75x Long AAPL Daily ETF (AAPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.75x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPB was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

