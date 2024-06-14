AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the May 15th total of 16,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

AltEnergy Acquisition Stock Performance

AEAE stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.12. AltEnergy Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $12.28.

Get AltEnergy Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AltEnergy Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 53,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AltEnergy Acquisition Company Profile

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AltEnergy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltEnergy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.