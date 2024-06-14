Short Interest in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Expands By 101.4%

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 101.4% from the May 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACHL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Achilles Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $350,000. StemPoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Finally, Fcpm Iii Services B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

ACHL stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.35. Achilles Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.16. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Achilles Therapeutics will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Its platform identifies mutations formed early in the development of cancer. The company offers PELEUS, a proprietary AI-powered bioinformatics platform, used to identify clonal neoantigens in a patient.

Featured Articles

