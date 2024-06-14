Short Interest in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Expands By 101.4%

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 101.4% from the May 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
ACHL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Achilles Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 5th.
ACHL stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.35. Achilles Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76.
Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.16. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Achilles Therapeutics will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.
Achilles Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Its platform identifies mutations formed early in the development of cancer. The company offers PELEUS, a proprietary AI-powered bioinformatics platform, used to identify clonal neoantigens in a patient.
