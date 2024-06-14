Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 106,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Advent Technologies stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 355,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.57% of Advent Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Advent Technologies Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of ADN opened at $3.89 on Friday. Advent Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.44 and its 200-day moving average is $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.20.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

