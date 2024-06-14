American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Short Interest Update

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,420,000 shares, an increase of 56.4% from the May 15th total of 53,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 358,800 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,158 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 169,153 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 34,620 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.90 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $11.44 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average is $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.49.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

