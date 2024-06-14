Short Interest in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Rises By 300.0%

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Acasti Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACST opened at $3.23 on Friday. Acasti Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.

