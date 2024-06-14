Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Short Interest Down 24.2% in May

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the May 15th total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 712,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Performance

Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65. Abeona Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.06). On average, analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leila Alland bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.71 per share, with a total value of $51,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,256.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Abeona Therapeutics news, SVP Brendan M. O’malley acquired 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $27,864.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,446.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leila Alland bought 11,000 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,810.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,256.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 42,758 shares of company stock valued at $154,047. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 371,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 185,638 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 125.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 77.7% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 496,278 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $648,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,249,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after buying an additional 1,488,834 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

See Also

