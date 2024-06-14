Short Interest in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Drops By 38.5%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ACGLO opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average is $23.20. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a $0.3406 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. This is a positive change from Arch Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.