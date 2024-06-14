iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Short Interest Up 41.3% in May

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the May 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,093,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $53.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $44.89 and a 12-month high of $55.21.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.7839 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 84.7% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 47.6% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $138,000.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

