Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Short Interest Update

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the May 15th total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADAP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3.15 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 147,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 13,317 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 336,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 31.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADAP opened at $1.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.33. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 259.68% and a negative net margin of 890.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

