Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Short Interest Update

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the May 15th total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADAP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3.15 target price for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of ADAP opened at $1.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.33. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 259.68% and a negative net margin of 890.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.
