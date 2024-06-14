SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) and EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Head to Head Review

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) and SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

EVgo has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunCar Technology Group has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EVgo and SunCar Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVgo -20.54% N/A -4.85% SunCar Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVgo $160.95 million 3.85 -$42.43 million ($0.38) -5.39 SunCar Technology Group $363.75 million 2.19 -$26.91 million N/A N/A

This table compares EVgo and SunCar Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SunCar Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than EVgo.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for EVgo and SunCar Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVgo 0 3 4 0 2.57 SunCar Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

EVgo currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 95.12%. Given EVgo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EVgo is more favorable than SunCar Technology Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.4% of EVgo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of SunCar Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 67.0% of EVgo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of SunCar Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EVgo beats SunCar Technology Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc. owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services. It also provides ancillary services, such as customization of digital applications, charging data integration, loyalty programs, access to chargers behind parking lot or garage pay gates, microtargeted advertising, and charging reservations; and hardware, design, and construction services for charging sites, as well as ongoing operations, maintenance, and networking and software integration solutions through eXtend. In addition, it offers PlugShare such as data, research, and advertising services and equipment procurement and operational services. EVgo, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.EVgo, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of LS Power Development, LLC.

About SunCar Technology Group

SunCar Technology Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business. The company offers customized after-sale services to banking, insurance companies, and other customer types; and auto mobile insurance comprising statutory automobile liability insurance and commercial automobile insurance. In addition, it provides auto insurance SaaS products and other technical services. The company is based in Shanghai, China.

