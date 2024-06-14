Head to Head Comparison: MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) and Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD)

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) and Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MSP Recovery and Applied Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Digital 0 0 5 0 3.00

Applied Digital has a consensus target price of $8.20, indicating a potential upside of 87.64%. Given Applied Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than MSP Recovery.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSP Recovery -724.07% -3.70% -1.76% Applied Digital -61.84% -75.46% -20.50%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares MSP Recovery and Applied Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

3.8% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of Applied Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Applied Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MSP Recovery and Applied Digital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSP Recovery $7.70 million 11.84 -$56.35 million ($6.26) -0.10 Applied Digital $143.91 million 3.73 -$44.65 million ($0.79) -5.53

Applied Digital has higher revenue and earnings than MSP Recovery. Applied Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSP Recovery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

MSP Recovery has a beta of -2.26, suggesting that its stock price is 326% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Digital has a beta of 4.38, suggesting that its stock price is 338% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Applied Digital beats MSP Recovery on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides LifeWallet, a scalable and expandable data ecosystem where tokenized data is stored in a platform with multiple applications, including LifeWallet EHR for hospitals, medical providers, major medical laboratories, and governmental entities that gather and store electronic health records; Chase to Pay, a real-time, or near real-time analytics driven platform that identifies the proper primary payer at the point of care; LifeChain which is in development in order to tokenize healthcare claims and patient records using blockchain technology; LifeWallet 911 which is in development for utilization by emergency service organizations; LifeWallet Legal; LifeWallet Health; and LifeWallet Sports which connected brands with college athletes. MSP Recovery, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

