Analyzing Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) & Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL)

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) and Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Blackboxstocks and Alpha Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackboxstocks -125.31% -48.30% -37.56% Alpha Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blackboxstocks and Alpha Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackboxstocks $3.11 million 2.96 -$4.66 million ($1.14) -2.50 Alpha Technology Group $1.11 million 39.91 -$890,000.00 N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alpha Technology Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blackboxstocks.

3.6% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Blackboxstocks and Alpha Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackboxstocks 0 0 0 0 N/A Alpha Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Alpha Technology Group beats Blackboxstocks on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Alpha Technology Group

Alpha Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based information technology services in Hong Kong. The company primarily offers cloud-based and customized customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning systems; web and mobile application development services; artificial intelligence powered optical character recognition services; and technological support and maintenance, and other services, such as maintaining and enhancing services for systems. It serves customers from various industries, including consulting, real estate, architectural design, carpark management, electronic payment services, logistics, investments, retail, textiles, wholesale and distribution, social services, etc. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

