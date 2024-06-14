QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

QDEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday, March 4th.

QuidelOrtho Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of QDEL opened at $37.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.13. QuidelOrtho has a 52 week low of $36.68 and a 52 week high of $89.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average of $54.37.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.33 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 61.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho in the first quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 15.9% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 216,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after buying an additional 29,721 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 144,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

(Get Free Report

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

