Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.05.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays began coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Community Health Systems from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $3.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Research analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

