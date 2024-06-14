Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.93.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EB. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Eventbrite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Eventbrite from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eventbrite Trading Down 3.6 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Eventbrite by 217.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eventbrite in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EB stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.23 million, a PE ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $11.90.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $86.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eventbrite will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eventbrite Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.