Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS) & QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Head-To-Head Review

Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS – Get Free Report) and QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eqonex 0 0 0 0 N/A QuinStreet 0 1 3 0 2.75

QuinStreet has a consensus price target of $20.38, indicating a potential upside of 26.24%.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eqonex $5.30 million N/A -$75.00 million N/A N/A QuinStreet $545.51 million 1.64 -$68.87 million ($1.56) -10.35

QuinStreet has higher revenue and earnings than Eqonex.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eqonex N/A N/A N/A QuinStreet -15.59% -38.56% -25.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.8% of QuinStreet shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of QuinStreet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

QuinStreet beats Eqonex on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eqonex

Eqonex Limited operates as a digital assets financial services company. It operates through three divisions: Custody, Asset Management, and Brokerage. The company provides Digivault, a custody solution; Bletchley Park, a digital asset investment solution for institutional and professional investors; and EQONEX Investment products that issues securitized products. It also operates an over-the-counter brokerage, and borrowing and lending services, as well as structured products. The company was formerly known as Diginex Limited and changed its name to Eqonex Limited in October 2021. Eqonex Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc., an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers. It serves financial and home services industries. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

