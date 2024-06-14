Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $236.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $203.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 25.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 3,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK opened at $211.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 0.98. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $143.35 and a 1 year high of $221.40.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

