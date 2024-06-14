Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RHHBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Roche Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roche

OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $34.52 on Friday. Roche has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average of $33.21.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 22.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roche during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,575,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Roche by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 251,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

