Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. WBB Securities reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Cidara Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $14.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.38. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $64.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 201.62% and a negative net margin of 73.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stein purchased 8,000 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $105,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,701.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Pale Fire Capital SE owned approximately 0.06% of Cidara Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

