ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASGN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ASGN from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ASGN from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th.

ASGN stock opened at $89.43 on Friday. ASGN has a 52 week low of $69.20 and a 52 week high of $106.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. ASGN had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ASGN will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ASGN news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $97,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,208.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 6,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $588,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 101,923 shares in the company, valued at $9,988,454. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $97,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,208.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $783,650 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN during the first quarter worth $154,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASGN in the 1st quarter worth about $512,000. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in ASGN by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 110,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 543,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,256,000 after buying an additional 52,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

