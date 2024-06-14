Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $470.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDY. Bank of America downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TDY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth $698,325,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $243,111,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 929,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $379,977,000 after buying an additional 193,544 shares in the last quarter. Maren Capital LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,700,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $376,965,000 after purchasing an additional 151,659 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TDY opened at $394.23 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies has a one year low of $355.41 and a one year high of $448.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $395.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Free Report

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.