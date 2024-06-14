Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LNN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Lindsay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Lindsay Price Performance

LNN stock opened at $118.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Lindsay has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $137.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.23 and a 200 day moving average of $121.64. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.61.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $151.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.06 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lindsay will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.33%.

Institutional Trading of Lindsay

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,310,000 after acquiring an additional 14,738 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,597,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,751,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 223.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

