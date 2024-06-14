Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.57.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE RBRK opened at $31.11 on Friday. Rubrik has a twelve month low of $29.24 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

