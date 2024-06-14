FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for FuelCell Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Shares of FCEL opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $440.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 123.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 84.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,868 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth $41,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 26,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

