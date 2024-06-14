Analysts Issue Forecasts for Monster Beverage Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Monster Beverage in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Monster Beverage’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MNST. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.37.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $48.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $61.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $37,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

