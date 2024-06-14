Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TC Energy in a report released on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 17.23%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TRP. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TRP opened at $38.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in TC Energy by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

