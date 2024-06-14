Zacks Research Comments on Alaska Air Group, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.33. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.86 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

ALK stock opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.56. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 456.1% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth $65,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

