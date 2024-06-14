BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for BioLineRx in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BioLineRx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for BioLineRx’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLineRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of BioLineRx stock opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. BioLineRx has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $2.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in BioLineRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 88.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

