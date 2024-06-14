Cellebrite DI Ltd. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Cellebrite DI in a report issued on Tuesday, June 11th. William Blair analyst J. Ho anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cellebrite DI’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cellebrite DI’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.34 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 417.94% and a negative net margin of 32.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBT opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average is $10.20. Cellebrite DI has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $12.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Cellebrite DI by 166.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 14.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

