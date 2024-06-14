Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DNTH)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) – Lifesci Capital issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dianthus Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, June 11th. Lifesci Capital analyst R. Katkhuda anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Lifesci Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dianthus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.16) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Dianthus Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.89) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.13) EPS.

Get Dianthus Therapeutics alerts:

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DNTH. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNTH

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DNTH opened at $26.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average of $20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $791.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.83. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $33.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNTH. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,761,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $69,990,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,961,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $16,644,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 537,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,135,000 after acquiring an additional 384,182 shares during the period. 47.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.