Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.24). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enlivex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.86) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter.

Enlivex Therapeutics Trading Up 6.4 %

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:ENLV opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company in Israel. Its product pipeline is the Allocetra, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of organ dysfunction caused by sepsis. The company also develops Allocetra for the treatment of moderate knee osteoarthritis and end-stage knee osteoarthritis which is in phase I/II clinical trial.

