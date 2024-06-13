Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC Buys 106 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 274,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,935,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,380,000 after purchasing an additional 688,822 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 490.8% in the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 8,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.26.

GOOGL stock opened at $177.79 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.35 and a 52 week high of $180.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $74,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,254.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,710,216.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,958 shares of company stock worth $25,805,853 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

