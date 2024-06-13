Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Blackstone Inc.

Blackstone Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 71.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $41,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038,029 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 16,029.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,260,810,000 after buying an additional 23,717,254 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 7.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after buying an additional 21,649,871 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $610,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.82.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $191.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

