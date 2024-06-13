Bayesian Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,500 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.9% of Bayesian Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Microsoft by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,285 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 327.7% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 3,943 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,996,360 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $750,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $4,000,376,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 613,381 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $230,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Microsoft from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT stock opened at $441.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $309.45 and a 12-month high of $443.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

