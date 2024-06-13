Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 528,922 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 14,839 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $131,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 736.8% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,972 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Tesla by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Tesla by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Tesla by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $177.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC decreased their target price on Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

