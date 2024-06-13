Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 134.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 244,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Intuit worth $152,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,331,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,942,784,000 after purchasing an additional 117,478 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,879,982,000 after purchasing an additional 266,803 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,848,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,966,304,000 after purchasing an additional 137,198 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,548,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,217,681,000 after purchasing an additional 80,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,101,848,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total transaction of $16,198,606.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,524,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,020,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,217 shares of company stock valued at $113,301,418 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.41.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $592.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $618.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $624.12. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.46 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62. The firm has a market cap of $165.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.80 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

