Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.900-11.520 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$7.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.8 billion. Signet Jewelers also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.20.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

NYSE:SIG opened at $108.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.12. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $57.10 and a 1 year high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $486,237.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,409,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $486,237.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,409,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,431 shares of company stock worth $3,444,267. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Further Reading

