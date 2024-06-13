Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Major Shareholder Michael Willingham Masters Sells 102,717 Shares

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Michael Willingham Masters sold 102,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $123,260.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 383,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,014. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Willingham Masters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Michael Willingham Masters sold 387,231 shares of Venus Concept stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $468,549.51.

Venus Concept Trading Down 18.2 %

NASDAQ VERO opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Venus Concept Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.58.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept ( NASDAQ:VERO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.48 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Venus Concept Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Versa Pro; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

