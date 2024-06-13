15,503 Shares in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Purchased by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,503 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 263.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Up 2.4 %

EFSC stock opened at $38.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.98. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52-week low of $32.97 and a 52-week high of $46.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.56.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $149.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.04 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 20.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on EFSC

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.