Bell Investment Advisors Inc Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,794,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,918,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 297,035 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $156,380,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 576 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $493.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $453.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.97%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.75.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

