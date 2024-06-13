Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $279.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.15 million. Torrid had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Torrid updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Torrid Price Performance

Shares of CURV stock opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.71 million, a PE ratio of 66.01 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.12. Torrid has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $7.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CURV. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Torrid from $2.95 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Torrid from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

